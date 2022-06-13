Restore Our Justice System

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If we don’t insist on returning to equal justice under the law in this country, then we don’t have a justice system. If the left continue down this road where justice is replaced by political persecution, then we live in a banana republic - a backward third world country. By guaranteeing equal justice, we will have restored our justice system. Guests, Joe Schimmel & Tony DeAngelo. Be here or remain in fear.
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Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye