Miles Explains About “Reserve All the Necessary Options Rights” What This Means

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https://gnews.org/articles/481624
Summary：It indicates that Xi may not brutally or destructively attack Taiwan. What is his trick? He will lock down Taiwan, destroy Taiwan economy. Then have the traitors of Taiwan take the initiative of enacting some sort of bill forcing Taiwan to ask Xi to come.