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⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on special military operation in Ukraine | 18th August 2022
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231 views • August 18, 2022

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

▫️The enemy suffers significant losses.

💥As a result of use of Russian Aerospace Forces operational-tactical aviation near Avdeevka, 37th Battalion of 56th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade has completely lost its combat effectiveness. Personnel losses have exceeded 60 per cent. Donetsk Task Force command has withdrawn the battalion's remnants to the rear for re-forming.

💥Russian Aerospace Force's high-precision guided strikes on manpower and military equipment concentrations of 18th Battalion of 35th Marines' Brigade of AFU near Belaya Krynitsa and Velikoye Artakovo have eliminated over 80 nationalists and injured more than 50.

💥High-precision ground-based weapons have hit a temporary foreign mercenary base in Kharkov. More than 90 militants have been eliminated.

💥Army aviation strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces against a temporary deployment point of 1st Battalion of 28th Mechanized Brigade of AFU has destroyed about 60 nationalists and 8 units of special vehicles near Posad-Pokrovske, Nikolaev Region.

💥As a result of concentrated artillery strikes of the Russian troops on combat positions of 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of AFU near Mazanovka in Donetsk People's Republic, more than 250 nationalists have been eliminated.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.

▫️5 AFU command posts have been hit, including those of 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Artemovsk, 46th Airmobile Brigade near Belaya Krinitsya in Kherson Region, as well as 234 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

▫️3 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Zvanovka, Vasyukovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Bereznevatoye in Nikolaev Region have been destroyed.

💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Yegorovka, Staromlynovka, Novogrodovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Yakovenkovo, Lesnaya Stenka, Zeleniy Gai, Kochubeyevka in Kharkov Region, Bezymennoye, Charivnoye and Bruskinskoye in Kherson Region.

▫️In addition, 3 shells of multiple rocket launchers have been shot down near Topolskoye and Suligovka, Kharkov Region.

📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,757 unmanned aerial vehicles, 366 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,340 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 800 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,312 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,938 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia


Keywords
reportukrainemod russiarussian defence ministry18th august 2022
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