Lifestyle Change Falls Apart Without This: Above All Else, CONSISTENCY

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I find it useful to cultivate at least one practice when you can't fake it till you make it. For a lot of people (myself included,) this is the gym. You will only get stronger, faster, more agile, etc if you have been putting in the work.
Archery is exactly the same, but with a lot more elements of meditation and calmness. Whereas a gym session can be fought through regardless of what else is going on in your life, archery cannot be accomplished through sheer force or force of will. It is an objective test of precise motor control, breathwork, and hours of practice; a good barometer for levels of stress and concentration.
A steady hand and clean shot requires a calm mind and nervous system. More in the video:
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