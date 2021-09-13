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Lifestyle Change Falls Apart Without This: Above All Else, CONSISTENCY
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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0 view • September 13, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
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#lifestyle #consistency #cultivatingchange

I find it useful to cultivate at least one practice when you can't fake it till you make it. For a lot of people (myself included,) this is the gym. You will only get stronger, faster, more agile, etc if you have been putting in the work.

Archery is exactly the same, but with a lot more elements of meditation and calmness. Whereas a gym session can be fought through regardless of what else is going on in your life, archery cannot be accomplished through sheer force or force of will. It is an objective test of precise motor control, breathwork, and hours of practice; a good barometer for levels of stress and concentration.

A steady hand and clean shot requires a calm mind and nervous system. More in the video:

Blue Ridge Bowhunters for all in the WNC area:

http://blueridgebowhunters.org/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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