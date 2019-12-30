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RUSSIA CHINA MUSLIM INVASION OF AMERICA HENRY GRUVER VISION
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103 views • December 30, 2019
THE WAR AGAINST THE SAINTS HAS STARTED AS THEY GATHER TO DESTROY ISRAEL I suggest watching the following videos first: KGB AGENT WARNING TO AMERICA, GEORGE WASHINGTON VISION OF AMERICA THEN YOU WILL UNDERSTAND! immigration which is warned of in scripture as being one of the attacks of the serpent or Antichrist false church! Revelation 12:15 KJV
“And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood.” A couple chapters later the definition of the meaning. Revelation 17:15 KJV
“And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.”
“And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood.” A couple chapters later the definition of the meaning. Revelation 17:15 KJV
“And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.”
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