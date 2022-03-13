WI Activist Group Tells Republicans Either Decertify Soon or Plan to Be Removed from Office

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Just days ago The Gateway Pundit reported;
A group of Wisconsin activists announced their intent to remove every single Wisconsin politician who votes against decertifying the 2020 Election results in the state.
Link to full story: https://www.rncpremium.site/wisconsin-activist-group-tells-republican-politicians-either-decertify-soon-or-plan-to-be-removed-from-office/
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/wisconsin-activist-group-tells-republican-politicians-either-decertify-soon-plan-removed-office/
https://www.scribd.com/document/564035673/WI-Open-Letter-Press-Release-3-10-22#download&;from_embed
https://rumble.com/vwry7b-wisconsin-father-former-army-captain-goes-off-on-senate-majority-leader-who.html
https://www.rncpremium.site/wisconsin-activist-group-tells-republican-politicians-either-decertify-soon-or-plan-to-be-removed-from-office/
To contact WI Legislature: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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