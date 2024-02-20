UK Column News - 19th February 2024
Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
00:26 Further Setbacks For Ukrainian Forces
09:47 As The Ukraine Meat Grinder Grinds On, Western Taxpayers Are Sold More Pups
21:45 WHO Negotiations: Geneva Crunch Time Near For Sovereignty
31:46 Updates And Announcements
34:43 The “Pfizer Article”: Criminalising Criticism Of mRNA Jabs In France?
42:01 Is Shapps Working For The UK, Israel Or WEF?
52:20 US Voter Fraud: Georgia Voters’ Group Has Strong Proof Of Major Election Breaches
58:43 Europe-Wide Farmers’ Protests
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-february-2024
