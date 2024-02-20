Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK Column News - 19th February 2024 Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1641 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

UK Column News - 19th February 2024


Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.


00:26 Further Setbacks For Ukrainian Forces

09:47 As The Ukraine Meat Grinder Grinds On, Western Taxpayers Are Sold More Pups

21:45 WHO Negotiations: Geneva Crunch Time Near For Sovereignty

31:46 Updates And Announcements

34:43 The “Pfizer Article”: Criminalising Criticism Of mRNA Jabs In France?

42:01 Is Shapps Working For The UK, Israel Or WEF?

52:20 US Voter Fraud: Georgia Voters’ Group Has Strong Proof Of Major Election Breaches

58:43 Europe-Wide Farmers’ Protests


Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-february-2024

Keywords
brian gerrishcolumn newstodays ukuk column news - 19th february 2024alex thomson and markanderson with

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket