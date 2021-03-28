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Elon Musk Most Shocking 2021 Predictions | Starlink SpaceX
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152 views • March 28, 2021
If you thought 2020 was disruptive, wait until you see what Elon Musk is predicting for 2021. Here are his Top Five 2021 Predictions for 2021 and how he sees the world changing in the year ahead.

Watch the video for the latest on his plans with Tesla, Starlink and SpaceX, as well as the predicted Tesla share price according to Billionaire investor Ron Baron. And get ready for the game changing business models of FSD, the Tesla Network and Tesla Virtual Power Plants.
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