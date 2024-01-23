Create New Account
Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40K Universe REJECTS Woke Agenda + Eastern Game Industry Implodes Overnight
Published 13 hours ago

Amazon & Games Workshop have officially updated their Warhammer 40K live action universe & Henry Cavill has officially been revealed in his new position. Also China's entire game industry implodes over night & companies are panicking, so let's talk.

movieamazonchinagamingwarhammer 40kgames industryhenry cavill

