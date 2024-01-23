Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40K Universe REJECTS Woke Agenda + Eastern Game Industry Implodes Overnight

Amazon & Games Workshop have officially updated their Warhammer 40K live action universe & Henry Cavill has officially been revealed in his new position. Also China's entire game industry implodes over night & companies are panicking, so let's talk.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.