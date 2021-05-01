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Microsoft Employees Claim To Reprogram DNA - Create Biomechanical Robots
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393 views • May 01, 2021
This is a real video that Microsoft released a few years ago talking about the exact gene therapy that has been implemented with Pfizer and Moderna injections across the earth today.
In the video they claim this is only in the 'test tube' phase, but recent events prove it is far more advanced.
Luckily they point out that experimental trial-and-error is inevitable in perfecting this tech - don't worry Bill, you have 7 billion volunteers (just not me).
In the video they claim this is only in the 'test tube' phase, but recent events prove it is far more advanced.
Luckily they point out that experimental trial-and-error is inevitable in perfecting this tech - don't worry Bill, you have 7 billion volunteers (just not me).
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