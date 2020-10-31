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Project Camelot: HEALTH, COVID AND SAVING THE BEES
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47 views • October 31, 2020
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Visit my website for valuable articles, products, and wisdom to maximize your health and well-being: www.honeycolony.com
Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of Honey Colony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She created and popularized the term "Technofaschism", which is the efforts by the Big-Tech monolithic corporations to silence all voices who present views that question the establishment and their lies.
Please contribute to my Patreon page: www.patreon.com/MaryamHenein
Visit my website for valuable articles, products, and wisdom to maximize your health and well-being: www.honeycolony.com
Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of Honey Colony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She created and popularized the term "Technofaschism", which is the efforts by the Big-Tech monolithic corporations to silence all voices who present views that question the establishment and their lies.
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