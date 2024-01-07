Dr. Peter McCullough Meets Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche on The Highwire

A real professional highlight occurred for me this week with an appearance on The Highwire hosted by Del Bigtree. I joined Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who has impressive expertise in vaccinology on the global stage.

Geert Vanden Bossche obtained his DVM at the Veterinary Faculty of Ghent and his PhD in Virology at the University of Hohenheim, Stuttgart. Following his Postdoctoral training in Virology, Immunology and Molecular Biology at the Free University of Berlin and the University of Hohenheim (Germany), he was given the Venia Legendi and subsequently held adjunct faculty appointments at the University of Hohenheim (Germany), the University of Leuven (Belgium) and the European Faculty for Environmental Sanitation at the University of Ghent (Belgium). He then transitioned to the Vaccine Industry to serve various senior roles in both early and late vaccine development (GSK, Novartis, Solvay). In 2008, he joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle to serve as Senior Program Officer in Vaccine Discovery for Global Health. Furthermore, he also founded UNIVAC LLC, a start-up vaccine company, and coordinated the Ebola Vaccine Program on behalf of GAVI. He is now the Head of Vaccine Development Office at the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) in Germany. He is board certified in Virology and Microbiology, the author of over 30 publications, and inventor on a patent application for universal vaccines. He has presented vaccine- and adjuvant-related topics at multiple international congresses.

We covered how ill-advised mass vaccination with outdated mRNA vaccines continues to apply non-sterilizing ecological pressures on SARS-CoV-2 which work to: 1) prolong the pandemic 2) drive more mutations 3) increase transmissibility. I noted that while virulence of the respiratory illness appears to be less, the post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection continue unabated including thromboses and neurological problems.

We delved into the mRNA vaccines and their signature fatal syndrome—COVID-19 vaccine induced myocarditis. You must listen to the whole show to gain a perspective on how and why young people are dying even two years or more after their shots.

It was a great day and a wonderful shoot on The Highwire. If only vaccinologists were talking to clinicians from the very start, the world would have ended up in a much different place three and one half years after the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak began.

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH