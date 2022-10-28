The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Does Wokeness Belong In The Church?

In a word: NO! Now we as the body of Christ have to be armed with facts biblically as well as secularly, to explain as to why this ideology of wokeness is detrimental and dangerous to the church and the world.

Let todays' show give you some background on where one of the tenets came from. We need not worry about the times to come Warriors Of Light. We act on the faith that the one with all knowledge is imparting that wisdom to us every day! Rock On!

Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Inspirational clip from:

John Teachings

https://bit.ly/3fn0yAC