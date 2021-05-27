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Akuamma- A Natural Herbal Remedy That May Help treat Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attacks
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25 views • May 27, 2021
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
A great alternative to Kratom. Akuamma (Picralima nitida) is a plant native to different parts of Africa. Akuamma seeds are grounded to a fine powder, about the same consistency as our Kratom Powder. Akuamma is used for various ailments. Sedation is definitely a primary benefit of Akuamma. If you have difficulty sleeping due to stress or anxiety, take some before you intend to sleep. The calming effects typically hit within an hour.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, mitigate, prevent or cure any condition or disease. Mitragyna Speciosa products should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding. Not to be used while operating a motor vehicle or machinery. By using this product you agree to our terms of service and that you are at least 18+ years of age. Always consult a doctor before utilization any new supplement or botanical product.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Website: https://eastwestherbal.com
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/...
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/...
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here: www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
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East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
A great alternative to Kratom. Akuamma (Picralima nitida) is a plant native to different parts of Africa. Akuamma seeds are grounded to a fine powder, about the same consistency as our Kratom Powder. Akuamma is used for various ailments. Sedation is definitely a primary benefit of Akuamma. If you have difficulty sleeping due to stress or anxiety, take some before you intend to sleep. The calming effects typically hit within an hour.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, mitigate, prevent or cure any condition or disease. Mitragyna Speciosa products should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding. Not to be used while operating a motor vehicle or machinery. By using this product you agree to our terms of service and that you are at least 18+ years of age. Always consult a doctor before utilization any new supplement or botanical product.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Website: https://eastwestherbal.com
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/...
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/...
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here: www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
Please Subscribe & Don't Forget to Ring the Bell Icon!
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
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