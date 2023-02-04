mRNA Jab Is A "Shotgun Blast" To Brain And Reproductive Organs

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MIRRORED from DailyClout
January 24, 2023
Dr. Robert Chandler describes the in-depth dangers occurring in the female reproductive systems, dysregulation of the genome, hormonal imbalance, and other alarming effects of the menstrual cycle following MRNA vaccination. Plus, jaw-dropping global crash in live births and rises in miscarriage rates.
https://dailyclout.io/mrna-vaccine-is-a-shotgun-blast-to-brain-and-reproductive-organs/