mRNA Jab Is A "Shotgun Blast" To Brain And Reproductive Organs

January 24, 2023
Dr. Robert Chandler describes the in-depth dangers occurring in the female reproductive systems, dysregulation of the genome, hormonal imbalance, and other alarming effects of the menstrual cycle following MRNA vaccination. Plus, jaw-dropping global crash in live births and rises in miscarriage rates.
https://dailyclout.io/mrna-vaccine-is-a-shotgun-blast-to-brain-and-reproductive-organs/
