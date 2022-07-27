INSANE: New Yorkers DESENSITIZED To Crime, Crack, Shootings & Public Nudity || Savanna Hernandez

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From shootings, public nudity, crack or lootings...it seems that New Yorkers have seen it all and they're completely unfazed by the complete squalor they're living in.
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