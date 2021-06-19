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THIS IS A SPIRITUAL WAR FOR OUR SOULS (PART 2)
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178 views • June 19, 2021
00:00:01 - How they lie with fake “statistics”
00:01:20 - “COVID-19” “Vaccine” injuries and deaths
00:09:47 - “COVID-19” PCR “test”
00:15:24 - The “COVID-19” PCR “test”. Morgellon’s Disease and Morgellon’s Patent
00:17:05 - Nasal Vaccines
00:19:12 - Internet of Things (IoT). 5G. Artemis. DREADD’s. The Brain Initiative.
00:24:56 - Luciferase
00:32:42 - Artificial Intelligence (A.I) - AKA Transhumanism
00:35:01 - ‘Sophia’. Sophistry
00:36:05 - NEOM - Saudi Arabia - The world’s first A.I City
00:39:12 - “Coronavirus” Patents. 666 coding
00:41:26 - Donald Trump. Bill Gates. Dr. Anthony Fauci
00:43:26 - INOVIO INO 4800 - PROPRIETARY SMART DEVICES (CELLECTRA®)
00:47:40 - THE GREAT RESET. GESARA
00:55:01 - Domestic Terrorism
00:57:18 - The Three World Wars - fomented 150 years ago by Albert Pike and Giuseppe Mazzini
00:58:15 - Noahide Law
01:01:18 - Guillotines
01:02:07 - FEMA Camps
01:02:31 - Military Police Internment Resettlement Operations
01:02:48 - Pastoral Crisis Intervention (2006) - How the church pastors will lead their congregations into FEMA Camps / Detention Camps / AKA Slaughter Houses
01:04:24 - Outro, and Dedication -
Thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDS
for the beautiful Outro drone footage of God’s Almighty, Wonderful Creation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfgXuVacUPo
from 02:40:00 - 02:48:07
Credit and thanks to Howard Ratcliffe for the extensive, Biblical research https://theresnothingnew.com
Credit to Tim Truth for Black Fibre "Worms" in face masks, under microscope video footage
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qsqOliWyhidn/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZE3V7__ieMM6XZfaZYYhKA
from 00:56:53 - 00:58:45
Credit to Wardo Rants for ’Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary’
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
from 01:23:11 - 01:30:00
Credit to ENDTIMESWATCHMAN for video ’THE PLAN!’
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N523525NBG53
from 01:36:36 - 01:40:15
Credit to Wardo Rants for ’Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary’
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
01:47:14 - 01:50:22
Credit to TM Films (content no longer online) for 3 videos
from 02:01:35 - 02:07:40
Credit to Spiro Skouras for A.I - AKA Transhumanism videos (videos and channel no longer online)
from 02:07:53 - 02:09:15
Spiro is an Independent Journalist and Contributor at https://www.activistpost.com
00:01:20 - “COVID-19” “Vaccine” injuries and deaths
00:09:47 - “COVID-19” PCR “test”
00:15:24 - The “COVID-19” PCR “test”. Morgellon’s Disease and Morgellon’s Patent
00:17:05 - Nasal Vaccines
00:19:12 - Internet of Things (IoT). 5G. Artemis. DREADD’s. The Brain Initiative.
00:24:56 - Luciferase
00:32:42 - Artificial Intelligence (A.I) - AKA Transhumanism
00:35:01 - ‘Sophia’. Sophistry
00:36:05 - NEOM - Saudi Arabia - The world’s first A.I City
00:39:12 - “Coronavirus” Patents. 666 coding
00:41:26 - Donald Trump. Bill Gates. Dr. Anthony Fauci
00:43:26 - INOVIO INO 4800 - PROPRIETARY SMART DEVICES (CELLECTRA®)
00:47:40 - THE GREAT RESET. GESARA
00:55:01 - Domestic Terrorism
00:57:18 - The Three World Wars - fomented 150 years ago by Albert Pike and Giuseppe Mazzini
00:58:15 - Noahide Law
01:01:18 - Guillotines
01:02:07 - FEMA Camps
01:02:31 - Military Police Internment Resettlement Operations
01:02:48 - Pastoral Crisis Intervention (2006) - How the church pastors will lead their congregations into FEMA Camps / Detention Camps / AKA Slaughter Houses
01:04:24 - Outro, and Dedication -
Thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDS
for the beautiful Outro drone footage of God’s Almighty, Wonderful Creation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfgXuVacUPo
from 02:40:00 - 02:48:07
Credit and thanks to Howard Ratcliffe for the extensive, Biblical research https://theresnothingnew.com
Credit to Tim Truth for Black Fibre "Worms" in face masks, under microscope video footage
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qsqOliWyhidn/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZE3V7__ieMM6XZfaZYYhKA
from 00:56:53 - 00:58:45
Credit to Wardo Rants for ’Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary’
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
from 01:23:11 - 01:30:00
Credit to ENDTIMESWATCHMAN for video ’THE PLAN!’
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N523525NBG53
from 01:36:36 - 01:40:15
Credit to Wardo Rants for ’Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary’
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
01:47:14 - 01:50:22
Credit to TM Films (content no longer online) for 3 videos
from 02:01:35 - 02:07:40
Credit to Spiro Skouras for A.I - AKA Transhumanism videos (videos and channel no longer online)
from 02:07:53 - 02:09:15
Spiro is an Independent Journalist and Contributor at https://www.activistpost.com
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