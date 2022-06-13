Democrats Misread Trump Quote | Making Sense of the Madness

PAY ATTENTION! In the coming weeks, the Democrats will continue to push their narrative!





Sean Morgan gives exclusive takes on the hearing for the events that happened in January of last year. Now that the democrats are running out of time with their majority they are rapidly trying to push a narrative in any way possible to show the country that Donald Trump is responsible for these events.





If they are able to prove so then Trump may lose the ability to be on the ballot in 2024!





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3OcNQQR

Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!