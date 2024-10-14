BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IDF Lt General Halevi, the target of Hezbollah's attack on the base last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
84 views • 6 months ago

Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the Golani Brigade's training base in Binyamina, located south of Haifa.

Reports emerged last night indicating that Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the IDF Chief of Staff, was allegedly the target of Hezbollah's attack on the base.

Adding:

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, where he expressed his condolences for the soldiers killed in the recent Hezbollah drone attack. Austin reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security and right to self-defense .This commitment is further demonstrated by the planned deployment of the THAAD system to Israel in the coming days.

Another description of above statement:

After Hezbollah's attack on an Israeli military base, Pentagon chief Austin called Israeli Defense Minister Galant.


He expressed condolences over the deaths of four Israeli soldiers and said that the previously promised THAAD missile defense system would arrive in Israel "in the coming days."

At the same time, Austin called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Lebanon, whose territory was attacked by Israel the day before.

According to the latest reports, four Israeli soldiers were killed and more than 60 people were injured as a result of a Hezbollah drone attack on a military base.

Judging by the footage from the scene, the servicemen were in the canteen at the time of the strike.

Adding:

❗️Iran has told the US through an intermediary that it will not respond in the event of a limited Israeli attack on certain targets, Israeli state TV claims.

Adding:

Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering a plan to seal off humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, effectively starving out hundreds of thousands of Palestinians unable to leave their homes.

Via: AP News





