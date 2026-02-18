BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SHOW NO. 108 Agent For Truth Show – Part 1 (January 9th, 2026)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
5 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides more valuable commentary on the history of the federal income tax laws, specifically, the manner in which the federal tax acts passed into law from 1913 to the present are like building blocks that must be viewed together in order to properly understand the reach and boundaries of the federal income tax laws as applied to the average American. We talk about some pathways people have taken in battles against the IRS. Here are links to further explanations and evidence regarding topics discussed during the show:

 

https://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/1921AnnTreasReport.pdf

 

https://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/BeardsleyRuml.pdf

 

https://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/InflationControl.pdf

 

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6001

 

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6011

 

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6012

 

https://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/OldTaxActs&Regs.html

 

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/1461

 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/examples-of-federal-laws-establishing-a-liability-for-particular-federal-taxes

 

https://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/EmploymentTaxes.html

 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theagentfortruth/home

 

Please review and share this information as well:

Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis: 
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515

"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister: 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam

 

Clayton Morris "Redacted" Interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFqrJcuBV_E 

Keywords
banisterirsbecraftincome-taxformer-irs-agentamerica-freedom-to-fascismagent-for-truth
