TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Feb. 12, "War, Balloons, HAARP earthquakes? 1st hour.

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 1st (12 Feb. 2023) with Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Brian Davidson, and Chris Weinert.

Zelensky takes credit for sabotaging the Minsk Agreement, but it appears to have been made in bad faith, which further undermines Russian confidence in any treaty or other agreement with the West.

Zelensky thinks more weapons are going to make a difference, but that appears most unlikely. Ukraine cannot now launch any offensive.

Russia has already all-but defeated Ukraine, where revelations about the Nord Stream destruction has been met with a change in Russian doctrine to allow first-strikes if circumstances should warrant.

And while Ukraine would like to join the EU, that prospect has scant viability.

The US now says China has been using balloons to spy on us and other nations for years and years, which raises the question of why the US response was so slow to take it down.

Another "cylindrical object" has been shot down over Canada.

The major earthquake in Turkey raises the question of whether the US has been using HAARP to destroy one nation after another in pursuit of its own aggressive agenda, where the evidence suggests--rather strongly--that causes human death and suffering on a large scale has been our clandestine policy for decades!!