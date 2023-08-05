Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/dr-joe-mercola-canceled-by-chase-bank/

Expert guests on The HighWire have given warning for years about trusting your hard earned money with big banks. Natural health champion, Dr. Joseph Mercola gives a first hand account of the hardship he’s facing in the wake of JP Morgan Chase suddenly closing his business bank accounts and accounts of his employees and their children without any valid explanation. Is your money safe in the bank?



