Deep State Options Running Out As Patriots Are Aware Now

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <





My Pillow and My Store:

https://www.mypillow.com/otf

https://mystore.com/otf

Promo code at check out: OTF

If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398





Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE





A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM





There options are running out. People see what they are doing and they are noticing all the shenanigans they keep trying to do. We are not going quietly into the night like they wanted, we are not reacting to their taunts; we are steadfast heading right at them and we have no intention of stopping or failing. Good bye deep state.





Merchandise:

On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us





Thank you for your support.

GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G2AJW?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2AJW

Donate $6.00 per month: https://buy.stripe.com/bIY28Lcs2cbh83S6or

Donate $17.00 per month: https://buy.stripe.com/9AQfZB3Vw6QXgAoaEG





Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe





Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH





Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle