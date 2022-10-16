Woman climbs EVEREST & beats CANCER taken down by VAXX "BOOSTER"

Blood Clots From 4th Dose

“Bad news - I have developed a

serious condition called Cavernous

sinus thrombosis (a blood clot in

the sinus cavity), believed to be

caused from my recent Covid

booster, I've been put on daily blood

thinner injections and having

another scan Monday. As long as

they do their job I should be ok!”

https://t.me/covidbc/5539

Mirrored - Boot Camp

