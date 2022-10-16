Woman climbs EVEREST & beats CANCER taken down by VAXX "BOOSTER"

Blood Clots From 4th Dose
“Bad news - I have developed a
serious condition called Cavernous
sinus thrombosis (a blood clot in
the sinus cavity), believed to be
caused from my recent Covid
booster, I've been put on daily blood
thinner injections and having
another scan Monday. As long as
they do their job I should be ok!”
https://t.me/covidbc/5539
Mirrored - Boot Camp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.