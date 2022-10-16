Create New Account
Woman climbs EVEREST & beats CANCER taken down by VAXX "BOOSTER"
3168 views
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Blood Clots From 4th Dose
“Bad news - I have developed a
serious condition called Cavernous
sinus thrombosis (a blood clot in
the sinus cavity), believed to be
caused from my recent Covid
booster, I've been put on daily blood
thinner injections and having
another scan Monday. As long as
they do their job I should be ok!”
https://t.me/covidbc/5539

Mirrored - Boot Camp

vaccinepfizerandrea sheardown

