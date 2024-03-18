Create New Account
Dave Jose talks LAW with New Hampshire rep Leah Cushman 3/13/24
Great discussion on fundamental law and what is happening in New Hampshire.


Folks say government doesn't listen....well listen to this.


#operationjosiah


Taken from Dave Jose's twitter space here:

https://x.com/RealDaveCares4u/status/1768049512596328873?s=20

freedomconstitutionlawrightsremedycpswethepeoplecommonlawdueprocessnewhampshiremaximoperationjosiahdavejosefundamentallawdcyfleahcushman

