Harmony of the Cosmos

song starts with a deep harmonica groove of droning bends and rhythmic riffs in G Phrygian dominant, creating an Egyptian vibe, Wide-panned twangy guitars and airy pads set a vast soundscape, while deep brass and cinematic strings deliver grandeur, Echoed percussion and soaring nostalgic flamenco guitar melodies swell and intertwine dramatically across a broad stereo field



Verse 1: In the grand tapestry of time and space, Where every thread is woven with grace, By default, everything makes perfect sense, A cosmic dance in endless expanse. The sun that warms and the rain that falls, The turning seasons, answering calls, Each event, each action, has its place, In nature's grand, unyielding pace. Chorus: By default, everything makes perfect sense, In this symphony of life, we're immersed. From the smallest atom to the vast galaxies, There's a rhythm, a reason, a purpose. Verse 2: The river's flow, the wind's soft sigh, The predator's hunt, the prey's flight, Each interaction, each cause and effect, In the web of life, they're connected. The herbs that heal, the poisons that kill, The lessons learned, the wisdom instilled, In every outcome, there's a design, A balance maintained, a harmony divine. Bridge: And when we stumble, when we fall, When we question all, and doubt it all, Remember this: in every trial, every test, There's a path to growth, a lesson to be blessed. Chorus: By default, everything makes perfect sense, In this symphony of life, we're immersed. From the smallest atom to the vast galaxies, There's a rhythm, a reason, a purpose. Verse 3: The rise and fall of civilizations, The ebb and flow of human nations, The cycles of change, the tides of time, All moving forward, in their prime. The quest for knowledge, the search for truth, The struggle for freedom, the fight for youth, In every challenge, every question's quest, There's a truth to find, a wisdom to be blessed. Outro: So trust the journey, embrace the path, For every step, every moment's wrath, By default, everything makes perfect sense, In this dance of life, we're immersed, we're entranced.