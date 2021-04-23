© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT ACTION ALERT! TIME TO SAY "ENOUGH is ENOUGH!"
Follow
3
Share
Report
110 views • April 23, 2021
Sign & Share This Important Petition to BC Teacher's Federation BCTF and Unmask our Children!
Petition link - PLEASE SIGN and SHARE! http://bit.ly/NoMasksBCTF
OR https://citizengo.org/en-ca/201691-protect-our-kids-remove-masks?utm_source=fb&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=&utm_content=typage&tcid=85634460
Action4Canada will be launching the petitions on Monday Apr 26/21 - learn more here: https://action4canada.com/protect-our-kids-remove-the-masks/
JUST completed - Freedom and Rights Notice for teachers, administrators and support staff: https://action4canada.com/teachers-admins-support-staff-notice/
German Court Ruling: https://docs.google.com/document/d/13tlF0vUYQBYba7_d-tam3cSt0dUDqlI1MeQvO0TbM_E/edit
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Petition link - PLEASE SIGN and SHARE! http://bit.ly/NoMasksBCTF
OR https://citizengo.org/en-ca/201691-protect-our-kids-remove-masks?utm_source=fb&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=&utm_content=typage&tcid=85634460
Action4Canada will be launching the petitions on Monday Apr 26/21 - learn more here: https://action4canada.com/protect-our-kids-remove-the-masks/
JUST completed - Freedom and Rights Notice for teachers, administrators and support staff: https://action4canada.com/teachers-admins-support-staff-notice/
German Court Ruling: https://docs.google.com/document/d/13tlF0vUYQBYba7_d-tam3cSt0dUDqlI1MeQvO0TbM_E/edit
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.