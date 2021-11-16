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Why I Fight the Culture Wars + PAY the Price Today
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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20 views • November 16, 2021
The left is fighting the culture wars unfairly and with dishonesty, attempting to divide the nation, and the world, along racial lines, using the age old Marxist strategy of divide and conquer. It's very important to fight back, and although on an individual level it doesn't make game theoretical sense to do so, for the good of the country, it's absolutely necessary to expose their illogical and untrue thinking and propaganda by standing up to the woke mob.
#culturewar #marxism #CRT

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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