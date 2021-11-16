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Why I Fight the Culture Wars + PAY the Price Today
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20 views • November 16, 2021
The left is fighting the culture wars unfairly and with dishonesty, attempting to divide the nation, and the world, along racial lines, using the age old Marxist strategy of divide and conquer. It's very important to fight back, and although on an individual level it doesn't make game theoretical sense to do so, for the good of the country, it's absolutely necessary to expose their illogical and untrue thinking and propaganda by standing up to the woke mob.
#culturewar #marxism #CRT
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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#culturewar #marxism #CRT
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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