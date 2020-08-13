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SUNDAY - AUGUST 09, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2058-6PM President Trump's Recent Actions Indicate Something HUGE Is About to Drop
President Trump’s recent actions indicate the time may be very close where the Deep State and the Obama gang might finally have to face the music. On Friday we reported that President Trump spoke to workers at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, to tout his efforts to restore America’s manufacturing base. During the speech Trump also spoke about his work to reform prescription drug pricing by the pharmaceutical industry. EP 2058-6PM President Trump’s Recent Actions Indicate Something HUGE Is About to Drop – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3gHV3YJ
SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. Ken Hanson, Ph.D.
Dr Hansen is a scholar of Hebrew language, literature, and the history of the Jewish people from ancient times through the Holocaust and beyond. Ken Hanson, Ph.D., is Coordinator of the Judaic Studies at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Passionate about his research of the ancient world, Dr. Hanson carries his ecumenical message beyond the scholarly boundaries in which they were once held captive. His appearances on syndicated radio and national television (The History Channel), have brought ancient insight into everyone’s world. A recipient of wide accolades from the print media and in great demand as a popular lecturer, Ken is a frequent guest on radio and TV talk shows in various parts of the country. https://www.amazon.com/Whose-Holy-Land-Archaeology-Geopolitics/dp/1943003408
Dr. Hanson has also authored books on the Dead Sea Scrolls, Kabbalah and lost books of the Bible
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