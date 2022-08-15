Churchill's masters. (Metaphysics of WW2)

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A look into Churchill's financial affairs, along with his dependency on hand outs from rich bankers and sponsors which kept him afloat throughout his life. The video also explores his relationship with Bernard Baruch and political Zionism. https://www.amazon.com/Metaphysics-WW2-Brian-R-Taylor/dp/1986112209 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com