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The Technical Infeasibility Of A Populist Insurrection
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The Technical Infeasibility Of A Populist Insurrection
The Constitutional Documents of The United States specifically assign to the people the right of rebellion faced with an oppressive or illegal government. There is no constitutional basis on which to declare such rebellions an insurrection. The author argues there are however good reasons for considering resistance by the government as of the same substance as those actions taken by the Crown against the Colonists Militia. Ergo, by virtue of the Declaration of Independence and other founding documents it is technically impossible for the people to engage in insurrection especially and particularly what is termed a Populist Insurrection.
The Constitutional Documents of The United States specifically assign to the people the right of rebellion faced with an oppressive or illegal government. There is no constitutional basis on which to declare such rebellions an insurrection. The author argues there are however good reasons for considering resistance by the government as of the same substance as those actions taken by the Crown against the Colonists Militia. Ergo, by virtue of the Declaration of Independence and other founding documents it is technically impossible for the people to engage in insurrection especially and particularly what is termed a Populist Insurrection.
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