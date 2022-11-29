Create New Account
SCOTUS: Biden And Congress Face Treason Case For Failure To Uphold The US Constitution!
The New American
Published 21 hours ago

This is not a joke, this is real. A miracle case has made it to the SCOTUS against all odds. Now all it takes is 4 of the 9 judges to say yes to hear the case. 


Video Sources:

DocBrown77.Substack.com - Holding the Line with Dr. Funtimes - Interesting SCOTUS case hit the docket: Brunson vs Adams, et al. We have never seen anything like this before.

https://docbrown77.substack.com/p/interesting-scotus-case-hit-the-docket#:~:text=The%20history%20behind%20this%20case%3A%20Two%20brothers%2C%20Loy,the%2010th%20circuit%20court%20of%20appeals%29%20is%20odd.


SpeedTheShift.org - Can The Brunson Bros Save America? SCOTUS Accepts & Will Hear Critical Pro Se Case Against 2020 Election Certifications. Deadline To Oppose Came And Went. Fascinating Interview!

https://speedtheshift.org/2022/11/28/can-the-brunson-bros-save-america-scotus-will-hear-critical-pro-se-case-against-2020-election-certifications-deadline-to-oppose-came-and-went-fascinating-interview/

scotuscongressbiden

