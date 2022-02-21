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I Forgive you ~ Father, forgive us our debts for we also forgive our debtors ~ [Matthew 6:12]
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0 view • February 21, 2022
Before coming to Jesus Christ in 2012, I was full of hatred, bitterness, unforgiveness and was filled with "legions". I hated my mother with pure hatred for having dumped me in an orphanage and for not having loved me (...), I hated her all my life. I was only able to forgive her, and all those who had abused and wronged me because of the "power" of the love of Jesus Christ for me/us.
Remember, the sins/demons of unforgiveness, hatred, bitterness in your heart etc. will keep you out of His Kingdom - you can rest assured of this fact. So if you're one like me who was holding onto the demons of resentment and unforgiveness and many other sins/demons then it's time to repent, confess, and cast them out of your mind/soul, heart and system. Learn and do self-deliverance of demons.
Remember, the sins/demons of unforgiveness, hatred, bitterness in your heart etc. will keep you out of His Kingdom - you can rest assured of this fact. So if you're one like me who was holding onto the demons of resentment and unforgiveness and many other sins/demons then it's time to repent, confess, and cast them out of your mind/soul, heart and system. Learn and do self-deliverance of demons.
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