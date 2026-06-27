Holy Beatdown: Pastor Delivers Divine Justice | Rhema Is Done! Hagins Found Deep in Perversion

Weekly News Report! In a dramatic act of raw protection, Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell beats up a neighbor who allegedly threatened to rape and murder his wife and grandchildren — raising fierce debate over faith, family defense, and when a man of God is justified in throwing punches. In a shocking new Roy's Report, Mia Hagin gives new details concerning the Hagin family's knowledge of Craig Hagin's infidelity, prostitutes, and the blame they placed upon her for not fulfilling her husband's "needs." All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/holy-beatdown/

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