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Moses Discloses the Church in the Torah (1 of 3)
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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61 views • January 12, 2021
Far too many Christians and Jews are ignorant of the history of the "church" (that is, "ekklesia"), thinking it to be a New Testament institution. This ignorance is compounded by a diabolical confusion that has been cleverly and deceitfully perpetrated upon them, resulting in a catastrophic identity crisis, as most don't have a foundational understanding of their true standing and position in God's Kingdom. In this video, Scott blows back the smokescreen and exposes the mirrors as he reveals the Old Testament roots of the "church" in the Torah.

In this 3-part video series, Scott continues to unpack the treasure trove of revelation found in the Apostle Matthew's record of one of the most pivotal and monumental statements in Jesus' Earthly ministry in the 16th chapter of his gospel account. Having introduced "the Son of Man" and "the Christ (or Messiah)," and a brief introduction to the word "church" in the previous three video series, Scott specifically zeroes in on the EKKLESIA, which Jesus declared He would build. In this first video of this series, Scott discusses Christians’ ignorance of their true origin, which Moses recorded and disclosed in the Torah.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c

Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.


Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1


Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
ekklesiaecclesiologyreligious vocabularyreligious understandingpope petertorah churchhebrew roots of church
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