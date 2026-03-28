Bahrain: Some kind of uprising in Bahrain, after a Shia protester, was reportedly killed by the regime, at the beginning of the war on Iran

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There also seems to be some sort of uprising in Bahrain, after a Shia protester, Mohammed Al-Mousawi, was reportedly killed by the regime, at the beginning of the war on Iran. (from last night)
💥 Missile strikes in Bahrain, video was silent couldn't upload... (from last night)
And: ⚡️The IRGC announced the destruction of a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians were located, according to Fars.
There is no information about the fate of the Ukrainian servicemen who were at this facility.