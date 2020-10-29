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The Unforgiven IV, Global Citizens, The Children of the Apocalypse
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62 views • October 29, 2020
The Unforgiven IV
Most of the Articles are from the UN's Antichrist Mind Control Project, to indoctrinated and slave the World in to the Beast System.
(We Just Changed the Pictures to pull the Mask off the Whore which rides the Beast, so to speak)
GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP LEADS TO THE LAKE OF FIRE AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST
https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/
Today want to preach on the ANTICHRIST doctrine. It is hard for people to see spiritually and who the real enemy is to humanity. We basically preach on this channel the antichrist is already here, cause we see his spirit and we see those who have the markings of Satan in their forehead, the way of thinking.
Let us look at some of our current problems
Abortion
Gay Marriage
Open Boarders
Climate Change
Gun Control
Feminism
Islam
Transgender
76 Genders
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
We are just looking at 5 of the doctrines we are not looking at we are all one, we are all the same, all religions are equal we are Global Citizens
Pope Francis says to see GOD in all people, Pope Francis is a liar and a deceiver who promotes the antichrist doctrine and the Master plan of the Dragon which is Agenda 2030.
Most of the Articles are from the UN's Antichrist Mind Control Project, to indoctrinated and slave the World in to the Beast System.
(We Just Changed the Pictures to pull the Mask off the Whore which rides the Beast, so to speak)
GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP LEADS TO THE LAKE OF FIRE AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST
https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/
Today want to preach on the ANTICHRIST doctrine. It is hard for people to see spiritually and who the real enemy is to humanity. We basically preach on this channel the antichrist is already here, cause we see his spirit and we see those who have the markings of Satan in their forehead, the way of thinking.
Let us look at some of our current problems
Abortion
Gay Marriage
Open Boarders
Climate Change
Gun Control
Feminism
Islam
Transgender
76 Genders
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
We are just looking at 5 of the doctrines we are not looking at we are all one, we are all the same, all religions are equal we are Global Citizens
Pope Francis says to see GOD in all people, Pope Francis is a liar and a deceiver who promotes the antichrist doctrine and the Master plan of the Dragon which is Agenda 2030.
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