F$ck the Fraud - Music Video

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Russ Robson; vocals, acoustic guitar, Pete Swann (aka ThoughtCrime7); electric guitars, drums, bass, mixing.
Produced and mixed by Pete Swann at Attitude Productions
This is the first release from FireHead, and the album is in progress. Each track will be released individually on completion.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/6sXQE8XviGLR/
ThoughtCrime7