Prophecies | DRONES, EXPOSURE, PRISON, MT HERMON AND TRUDEAU - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveTO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.comFor Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -Amanda Grace December 16, 202412:22 - 13:0918:14 - 21:0116:03 - 17:4422:17 - 35:0236:11 - 43:1443:30 - 46:4446:56 - 51:41Kim Clement June 3, 2015https://x.com/_alphaanon/status/1868330197218717939?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYwCharlie Shamp January 11, 2024https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1AWSFDfuXC/?mibextid=wwXIfrRobin D Bullock 11th Hour December 17, 20247:37 - 8:1117:52 - 18:3820:51 - 21:1125:29 - 26:5729:49 - 30:2631:59 - 32:541:28:36 - 1:39:05https://www.youtube.com/live/cn_gbuEWUqA?si=HvzWkOcc2dq4I_uLJulie Green delivered December 17, 2024 and received on December 14. 20249:50 - 17:05https://rumble.com/v6058he-live-with-julie.htmlDonna Rigney December 17, 20245:53 - 20:5922:40 - 22:4923:22 - 23:3024:02 - 24;1924:38 - 27:1127:34 - 28:1328:54 - 30:4931:29 - 34:22https://youtu.be/iUthtdVFB3s?si=vkgM7tiY6UcZt3t--------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVERWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: