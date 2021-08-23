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YOU KNOW WHO IN FDA WILL BE APPROVING PFIZER VAXX?? - Shocking.
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26861 views • August 23, 2021
Here are some information about the Pfizer Vaxx Approval. Can you trust the approval? Question everything and do your Due Diligence.
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