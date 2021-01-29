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Marijuana Venture Magazine
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20 views • January 29, 2021
Marijuana Venture is the leading B2B trade publication for the legal marijuana industry. It's now the largest business magazine for the legal cannabis industry shipping more than 20,000 copies, helping business owners operate efficiently, profitably and in full compliance with state regulations.
"Interchange" is like speed dating for producers and processors to meet retailers, becoming the most important cannabis buy/sell event in the country because it works.
The RAD Expo is different. The Retail & Dispensary Expo is a business-only event that is 100% focused on the retail side of the industry. Most retail and dispensary owners don’t bother attending today’s cannabis trade shows for a variety of reasons: The shows cost too much; they have a hodgepodge of vendors; the public are allowed in; they lack focus; the same old speakers talk about the same tired subjects at every event, etc.
Guests:
Greg James, Publisher at The Marijuana Venture Magazine
https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-james-949a931/
&
Garrett Rudolph, Editor at Marijuana Venture
https://www.linkedin.com/in/garrett-rudolph-2058a072/
Marijuana Venture
Facebook: @MJVenture
Twitter: @MJVenture
Instagram: @mjventure
---Contents of this Video---
00:00 - Marijuana Venture Intro
03:09 - MJ Magazine's Changes
06:13 - Fav story of 2020
09:12 - CBD + Pandemic
12:27 - 2021 Predictions
16:47 - Interchange
20:31 - VR & Events
24:23 - R.A.D. Expo
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 640 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
"Interchange" is like speed dating for producers and processors to meet retailers, becoming the most important cannabis buy/sell event in the country because it works.
The RAD Expo is different. The Retail & Dispensary Expo is a business-only event that is 100% focused on the retail side of the industry. Most retail and dispensary owners don’t bother attending today’s cannabis trade shows for a variety of reasons: The shows cost too much; they have a hodgepodge of vendors; the public are allowed in; they lack focus; the same old speakers talk about the same tired subjects at every event, etc.
Guests:
Greg James, Publisher at The Marijuana Venture Magazine
https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-james-949a931/
&
Garrett Rudolph, Editor at Marijuana Venture
https://www.linkedin.com/in/garrett-rudolph-2058a072/
Marijuana Venture
Facebook: @MJVenture
Twitter: @MJVenture
Instagram: @mjventure
---Contents of this Video---
00:00 - Marijuana Venture Intro
03:09 - MJ Magazine's Changes
06:13 - Fav story of 2020
09:12 - CBD + Pandemic
12:27 - 2021 Predictions
16:47 - Interchange
20:31 - VR & Events
24:23 - R.A.D. Expo
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 640 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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