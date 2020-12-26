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GEMMA O'DOHERTY IT DOES NOT EXIST, THE VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST!
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484 views • December 26, 2020
GEMMA O'DOHERTY is Live From NPHET Which Is Unable to Provide Any Scientific Proof That Covid19 Exists!
Gemma O'Doherty: https://gemmaodoherty.com/
https://gemmaodoherty.com/investigations/live-from-nphet-which-is-unable-to-provide-any-scientific-proof-that-covid19-exists/
Gemma O'Doherty is an Investigative Journalist in Ireland. This Irish Investigation into Covid shows that The Department of health refuse to confirm existence of a “virus” in writing.Confirmation that the virus was never isolated. On top of this, the CDC in July revealed that there is no Covid-19 in a document titled "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic panel", dated July 13, 2020. On Page 39 of this document titled "Performance Characteristics", we see written "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available..." So... What are they testing for? Because it's not the virus... That hasn't been proved to exist... What is being tested for is RNA that is PRESUMED to come from the virus... Which hasn't been proven to exist...
So, what are people dying of? Well... The same thing they die of every year!
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Gemma O'Doherty: https://gemmaodoherty.com/
https://gemmaodoherty.com/investigations/live-from-nphet-which-is-unable-to-provide-any-scientific-proof-that-covid19-exists/
Gemma O'Doherty is an Investigative Journalist in Ireland. This Irish Investigation into Covid shows that The Department of health refuse to confirm existence of a “virus” in writing.Confirmation that the virus was never isolated. On top of this, the CDC in July revealed that there is no Covid-19 in a document titled "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic panel", dated July 13, 2020. On Page 39 of this document titled "Performance Characteristics", we see written "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available..." So... What are they testing for? Because it's not the virus... That hasn't been proved to exist... What is being tested for is RNA that is PRESUMED to come from the virus... Which hasn't been proven to exist...
So, what are people dying of? Well... The same thing they die of every year!
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://brandnewtube.com/@SixthSense
⭐ NEW TRUTH CHANNEL ⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0
⭐ SKY RESEARCH CHANNEL⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-S
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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