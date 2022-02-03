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Impressive Speech About Freedom Of Expression&State Repression In The Dutch Parliament
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52 views • February 03, 2022
The "Forum voor Democratie" politician Gideon van Meijeren delivered an impressive speech about freedom of expression and state repression in the Dutch parliament.
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