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VC & Integrative Medicine in the Prevention & Treatment of Covid 19
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13 views • April 10, 2020
NEW AND IMPORTANT: This video is Dr. Richard Cheng's extensive, 1 hour, 23-minute presentation on high-dose vitamin C to stop and reverse COVID-19 Included is the material he presented in his NIH-sponsored lecture. But this has his live commentary, not just the slides. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBjsSDWsEg0&feature=youtu.be Expect it to be taken down from YouTube and blocked by Facebook. If you have the movie, please share it anyway.
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