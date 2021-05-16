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APLANETRUTH DISCUSSING DEPOPULATION AGENDA BEING ENACTED WITH CELESTE SOLUM (long version)
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1188 views • May 16, 2021
OUR FUTURE: LIQUIFYING THE DEAD, ACANTHA AMOEBA AND HYDROGEL ADDED TO WATER SUPPLY, LIMITED WATER DUE TO SELLING OUR WATER TO CHINA AND ON AND ON!
It is best to be prepared for the upcoming events and have all necessary food and supplies stored and ready.
ancantha ameobas: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4330640/
Cyber attacks on gas lines happening E. Coast and SE USA now.
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/05/cyber-attack-shuts-down-largest-us-gasoline-pipeline-45-of-east-coast-and-southern-regions/
Ice Age Farmer discussing Food Shortages.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fQ0vYvlI20&;t=0s
Georgia Guidestones
https://vigilantcitizen.com/sinistersites/sinister-sites-the-georgia-guidestones/
It is best to be prepared for the upcoming events and have all necessary food and supplies stored and ready.
ancantha ameobas: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4330640/
Cyber attacks on gas lines happening E. Coast and SE USA now.
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/05/cyber-attack-shuts-down-largest-us-gasoline-pipeline-45-of-east-coast-and-southern-regions/
Ice Age Farmer discussing Food Shortages.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fQ0vYvlI20&;t=0s
Georgia Guidestones
https://vigilantcitizen.com/sinistersites/sinister-sites-the-georgia-guidestones/
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