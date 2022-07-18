The Only Conversation For Our World July 18 2022

The Only Conversation For Our WorldJuly 18 2022





Source: https://rumble.com/v1csgpz-the-only-conversation-for-our-world.html





00:00 Rage Against The Machine - Sleep Now In The Fire intro

03:44 Foundation of Law

10:29 Light and Sound Frequency Healing (intotheblu.ca)

13:37 Robbie Cressman Camp X Training

16:27 saveanyvideo.com

18:02 Injections planned in 2015

24:06 Doctors warning about 5G (range 26 - 325 Ghz)

34:03 Fighting The Depopulation Agenda

43:06 Response to border officials and ArriveCAN app

49:27 Passport is all you need to travel (just don't trespass causing wrong or harm)

51:31 The Only Conversation For Our World

52:17 More ArriveCAN app craziness

58:33 Braveheart closing montage









Bonnie Henry knew the injections were not safe, emails: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf