The Only Conversation For Our World July 18 2022

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The Only Conversation For Our WorldJuly 18 2022
Source: https://rumble.com/v1csgpz-the-only-conversation-for-our-world.html
00:00 Rage Against The Machine - Sleep Now In The Fire intro
03:44 Foundation of Law
10:29 Light and Sound Frequency Healing (intotheblu.ca)
13:37 Robbie Cressman Camp X Training
16:27 saveanyvideo.com
18:02 Injections planned in 2015
24:06 Doctors warning about 5G (range 26 - 325 Ghz)
34:03 Fighting The Depopulation Agenda
43:06 Response to border officials and ArriveCAN app
49:27 Passport is all you need to travel (just don't trespass causing wrong or harm)
51:31 The Only Conversation For Our World
52:17 More ArriveCAN app craziness
58:33 Braveheart closing montage
Bonnie Henry knew the injections were not safe, emails: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf