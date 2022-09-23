Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group: The Weakness in Yuan will continue.

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ot9cdce
09/18/2022 Hong Hao, chief economist at GROW Investment Group, said as economic growth is slowing and monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and Communist China, these factors are putting pressure on RMB, causing it to depreciate and weaken against the dollar for some time