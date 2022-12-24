Create New Account
LIES LIES & MORE LIES EXPOSED
A Warrior Calls
Published 16 hours ago |

Thursday, December 22nd, 2022


Our Public Courthouses are now FULLY EXPOSED FOR CORRUPTION BY BAR MEMBERS...


Download the instruction doc on this page https://awarriorcalls.com/case-13-the-peters-family/


Then attach the 4 pdfs below the link/attach to email and let all these corrupt people ACTING for service corporations which ALL governments are... know that their corruption is finished....Now is the time for man to rise and wipe this evil off the face of the earth..... the BAR does NOT operate lawfully... only legally which does NOT apply to a man or woman.


The Gig is UP for the corrupt BAR... these rats all need to be exposed once and for all.


The truth is coming hard and fast....and your action emailing is the spear of truth!


It's time we remove these rats from these sacred buildings they have infested every aspect of truth and replaced it with their corrupt LEGAL system... there will be no forgiveness.... they all will be held accountable in the end.


God Speed


A Warrior Calls:

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

