BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Riccardo Bosi: Unequivocal Support
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 5 months ago

Did The Election Result Satisfy This Requirement & What Happens Next?

* Yes — the patriots got the win they needed, but it was not so big that libs went batsh!t crazy.

* The movie will continue to play out.

* War will be used as cover for what has to be done re: taking out targets.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (12 November 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5obsph-australiaone-party-the-green-room-12-november-2024.html

Keywords
donald trumpthe planwwg1wgapresidential electionstabilitydjtcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationwhite hatncswic2024 electionaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosiscare eventblue stealcommander-in-chiefglobal allianceblack hatbelligerent occupation5d chessreprisalbig stealsarah youllwartime president
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy