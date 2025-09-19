Punchy drums and driving bass set a relentless rhythm, while syncopated electronic textures and gritty effects add raw energy, Bold harmonica lines trade with percussive synths, Filtered breakdowns spotlight distorted harmonica before surging to explosive, high-impact drops





(Verse 1) Summertime's here, the sun's in the sky Time for some grilling, way up high Burgers and dogs, or a sizzling steak A perfect barbecue, for goodness sake! You don't need a mansion, just the right spot To get your grill on, when the weather's hot. (Chorus) Monument, it's the one for me A smart new barbecue, setting your food free! Phillips screwdriver, that's all you need Assembly's easy, sowing a grilling seed. (Verse 2) Pro tip for ya, don't break a sweat Sometimes they assemble, what a great bet! Home Depot, Lowe's, check online, it's true They'll build your grill, just for you. Firebox sturdy, built to last, you'll see Cast aluminum, for durability. (Chorus) Monument, it's the one for me A smart new barbecue, setting your food free! Phillips screwdriver, that's all you need Assembly's easy, sowing a grilling seed. (Bridge) Battery box, lights up the night Sensors tell you, everything's right. Sear burner sizzles, for that perfect crust Grill marks gleaming, in whom you can trust. And the app on your phone, a clever device Consistent temp, for everything nice. Clear view lid, no more guessing games Watch for flare-ups, calling out their names. (Verse 3) Burgers are cooking, a beautiful sight Tri-tip, roast, cooked just right. Plug in the probe, it's easy and grand Safe temperatures, throughout the land. No overcooking, every bite a delight Juicy and tender, morning, noon, or night. (Chorus) Monument, it's the one for me A smart new barbecue, setting your food free! Phillips screwdriver, that's all you need Assembly's easy, sowing a grilling seed. (Outro) Locally sourced cheddar, melts on with grace Bio-buns toasting, in their rightful place. Under a thousand, for quality so grand Best barbecue ever, throughout the land! Time to eat now, dig in, my friend Grilling season, will never end!